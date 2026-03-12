Menu
sports cricket

Final batch of South African, West Indian players leave India amid chaos due to West Asia conflict

The war upset travel plans of the two teams as airspace and airports at major transit points like Dubai were shut indefinitely.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:13 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 09:13 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaT20 World CupWest Indies

