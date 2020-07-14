Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper Aaron Finch helped a student in 'remote learning'

In a heart-warming gesture, Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has reached out to a second-grade student Alex Altube assigning him a cricket project through his school teacher.

With cases of Covid-19 rising in the state of Victoria and all the schools closed, remote learning proved difficult for students with the absence of community sport. Around 7,00,000 students are not being able to attend school.

According to Cricket Australia's official website, "...learning from home in term two proved particularly challenging for young cricket lover Alex Altube, a grade two student at Blackburn Lake Primary School in Melbourne's east. At least it was until Finch stepped in to help."

The website reported that through Alex's teacher Kathryn Taylor, Finch sent him a video message asking him to complete a "special project" during the lockdown.

Finch assigned the second-grade student to prepare a "cricket magazine" with a detailed explanation of the rules of the game, including the fielding positions and how to play. As per Alex's teacher Taylor, "the result was some of the best work he'd produced all year." "He was pretty blown away to have Aaron Finch send him a personal message. (He was struggling) with the whole circumstance of being at home and not being able to participate in his normal sport ... that's his outlet, usually," Taylor was quoted as saying.

"Obviously he had a lot of support with it at home, but it was great work and he did come back to school quite engaged."

Alex is a big cricket fan and that's why enjoyed the school project. "He's a fanatical cricketer, he loves his cricket. That's all they do all recess and lunchtime, they talk about it. He's a big fan and he enjoyed doing that side of things with his work."