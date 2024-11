Perth Test: Jaiswal, Rahul shine bright as India gain complete control with 218-run lead

After skipper Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, young Jaiswal (90 batting, 193 balls) and seasoned Rahul (62 batting, 154 balls) decided to grind it out with some old-fashioned Test match batting by waiting for the loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling.