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IPL 2026 | Fit-again Josh Hazlewood raring to strike it hard

Last season, Hazlewood was RCB’s premier wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 12 games
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 23:02 IST
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