Fit-again Kuldeep back in elements in return to IPL action

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a match-winning contribution in his return to action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday to ease any concerns around his form or fitness.

The left-arm wristspinner, almost certain to be part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup in June, missed Delhi's previous three matches with a groin injury.

On his return against Lucknow Super Giants, the 29-year-old Kuldeep showed his bag of tricks, claiming 3-20 as he bowled Delhi to their second win in six matches.

He sent down back-to-back googlies to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran and also accounted for the wicket of Lucknow captain KL Rahul to lay the foundation for Delhi's six-wicket victory.

"It was an important win for us after the back-to-back losses," player-of-the-match Kuldeep told the IPL website after Delhi lifted themselves from the bottom of the points table in the 10-team league.