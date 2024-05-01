Fitness issues with certain players delays announcement of Pakistan's World Cup squad

The selectors will announce the squad for the tours of Ireland and England on Thursday and the team management and selectors will assess the fitness and performance of selected players before announcing the WC squad.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand have all announced their WC squads until now.

"It (delay) doesn't matter because all these teams can change their entire squad by 24th May after that changes can only be allowed on fitness or injury basis with approval of the technical committee," he said.

"That is why the PCB and selectors have decided to hold off until after the first match in England."

The source also added that the selectors also wanted to give more time to Babar Azam and other players to settle down and recapture the old bonding in the dressing room before the WC squad is announced.

"For the time being we have sent a provisional squad to the ICC for public relations and promotion purposes," the source said.

Probable squad for Ireland and England series: Babar Azam (Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Aamir Jamal.