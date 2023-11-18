Five most iconic Cricket World Cup final matches

India and Australia are set to clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. India last won the World Cup 12 years ago, with a sensational six by former captain M S Dhoni and the voice of Ravi Shastri announcing India's triumph reverberating across the country's cricket-crazy population.

With another final knocking at our doors, here we take a look at some of the most memorable World Cup final matches in the history of the gentleman's game:

1. England vs Australia, 1987

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

In 1987, cricket's oldest rivals met at the final of the Cricket World Cup jointly hosted by India and Pakistan.

The match was tough for Aussie skipper Allan Border, who had to deal with a side lacking in experience. Batting first, Australia scored 253. In reply England, thanks to the heroics of Mark Gatting, seemed to be going for the win. However, Australia's bowlers, including Border himself, ensured England were not able to reach the total, ending up winning the match by seven runs.

2. England vs Pakistan, 1992

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Not only this match, but the entire 1992 World Cup tournament is what made Imran Khan a true Pakistan icon. Pakistan scored 249 in the final despite losing their openers early in the match.

In response, England tried fighting back, but none of their players, barring two, managed a score of above 30. Wasim Akram bowling out Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis in succressive deliveries is considered the turning point of the match. Khan lifted the trophy after the Englishmen were bowled out for 227.

3. England vs New Zealand, 2015

Venue: Lord's, London, England

This was the only World Cup final where the match ended in a tie. Batting first, New Zealand fell easy prey to the English bowlers and wrapped up their innings, scoring only 241 runs.

English batters met the same fate, and were 86/4. The heroics of Ben Stokes (84*) and Jos Buttler (59) saved the day. The England innings also ended at 241.

Following this, the two teams played a Super Over in which they again equalled scores. The match, and thus the winners of the World Cup, was finally decided on the number of boundaries each team has scored - 24 for England and 16 for New Zealand.

4. India vs Sri Lanka, 2011

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

A match for the ages, this encounter saw the clash of two teams with world-class talents. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a solid 274/6, thanks to a century by Mahela Jayawardene, who remained not out.

India's innings started poorly with both openers (Sehwag: 0; Tendulkar: 18) failing to make a mark. It was Gautam Gambhir who pulled the Indian side out of the mouth of defeat with a stellar performance (97 runs). Virat Kohli added 35 runs to the scoreboard, and the rest was all Dhoni magic. His stupendous six to seal the deal still remains one of the most iconic moments in the storied history of Indian cricket.

5. India vs West Indies, 1983

Venue: Lord's, England

When India won the semi-final of the 1983 World Cup, it was considered a given that the West Indies, the two-time defending world champions, will make minced meat of the Kapil Dev-led side.

Despite it being a 60-over game, India managed to score only 183. However, the Indian bowlers proved to be the real heroes and packed up the West Indies innings within 140 and engraving their names on the Cup.