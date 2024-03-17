Fix domestic calendar

“The Ranji Trophy is a long season, and if you add a Duleep and a Deodhar to that…if I’m not mistaken, the Duleep started in June, a month after the IPL,” India head coach Rahul Dravid said after the conclusion of the India-England Test series in Dharamsala. “Your problem in this situation is your best players, the guys who are pushing for selection for India, are the ones that end up playing the most cricket. So, it can get quite tough on a lot of those boys. Maybe we need to re-look and see whether some of the tournaments that we are conducting are necessary in this day and age or if they are not necessary. There needs to be an all-round review involving coaches and players.”