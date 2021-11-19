AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

'Flame no longer burns so brightly': AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 12:50 ist
AB de Villiers. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa's AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," Villiers tweeted.

With this, Villiers association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also come to an end. The decorated South Africa batsman, who began his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons, being a crucial part of 5 play-off runs in his time. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AB de Villiers
Sports News
Cricket
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 