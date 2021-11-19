'Flame no longer burns so brightly': AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

South Africa's AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," Villiers tweeted.

With this, Villiers association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also come to an end. The decorated South Africa batsman, who began his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons, being a crucial part of 5 play-off runs in his time.

