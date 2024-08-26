Focus on Suryakumar, Shreyas and Sarfaraz in Buchi Babu meet

The centre of attention in the round three of the Buchi Babu match undoubtedly will be Suryakumar, who recently led India to victory in his first series as T20 skipper. Not in the team's ODI plans for the moment, the 33-year-old remains determined to play in all three formats. His sole Test appearance came against Australia in February 2023. Since then, he has continued to flourish in white-ball cricket before taking up the T20 International captaincy duties for the Men in Blue. Effectively, the Buchi Babu outing will be a mere warm-up for Suryakumar and others in the mix, given they all will be part of the Duleep Trophy beginning September 5.