Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Focus on WTC and ODI World Cup till 2027 to avoid burn-out': Selectors to Shubman Gill

While Gill is not in the T20 scheme of things as of now, he is expected to bounce back into contention before the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 15:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 15:51 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us