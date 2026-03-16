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Follow-On to Famous One: When Dravid and Laxman pulled off the impossible in 2001 and how DH covered that Test match

When Australia scored 445 and bowled India out for 171, enforcing the follow-on, defeat seemed inevitable.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:30 IST
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Rahul Dravid celebrating his ton

Rahul Dravid celebrating his ton

Photo: DH Archives/ Srikanta Sharma R

VVS Laxman during his mammoth knock of 281

VVS Laxman during his mammoth knock of 281

Photo: DH Archives/ Srikanta Sharma R

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Published 16 March 2026, 10:30 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketKolkataIndia vs AustraliaRahul DravidEden GardensVVS Laxman

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