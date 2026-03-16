<p>India’s victory in the second Test of the 2001 Border–Gavaskar series at Eden Gardens, 25 years to the day, is one of cricket’s greatest comebacks. Australia arrived with a record 16-Test winning streak and had already beaten India in Mumbai, leaving the hosts on the brink of series loss.</p>.<p>When Australia scored 445 and bowled India out for 171, enforcing the follow-on, defeat seemed inevitable. The turnaround began with VVS Laxman, promoted to No. 3, who produced a magnificent 281, filled with elegant strokeplay. Rahul Dravid provided the perfect support, displaying immense resolve for his 180. </p>.Kolkata win gave the team stability and continuity: Dravid recalls epic Test.<p>They shared a monumental 376-run stand and completely tilted the balance. India declared at 657/7, setting Australia a daunting target. Under pressure, Australia caved in against Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner, who had already taken a historic hat-trick in the first innings, finished with 6/73 in the second for a 13-wicket haul. </p>.We learnt a lot of life lessons from the win at Eden: Laxman recalls his epic 281 .<p>Australia, dismissed for 212, handed India a stunning 171-run victory. The Indians then won the final Test in Chennai to clinch the series. </p>