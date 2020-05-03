Fond memories and a few regrets

Though bothered, Hari Gidwani was business as usual when discussing Chaina Ram’s fate as one of Delhi’s most famous sweetmeat stalls has been shut for close to two months due to the pandemic. He’s rarely emotional discussing his family business.

Cricket, however, is his business, and he wears his heart on his sleeves when the topic comes up, especially when you ask him about missing out on an India cap.

Gidwani, who finished his 19-year career with 6805 runs at an average of 42.53 after starting in 1972, was among the most eligible middle-order bats from the northern belt. After all, he had Bishan Singh Bedi’s blessings and had scored a century in only his second Ranji Trophy game.

“I was invited to play for Delhi after Bishan saw me playing for the Hindu College. He was watching a tournament finals with Ram Prakash Mehra (former BCCI president), and invited me to Kotla,” he recalls. “I was selected and I made my debut against Services. From there on, I scored consistently.”

This he did, so much so that many considered him a shoo-in. Alas.

“I would say it was a matter of luck. When I played first Clive Lloyd’s visiting team for Combined Universities in Indore, Anshuman (Gaekwad) got a century and I got a 40. The next time, we played Sri Lanka and I scored a 100 in the first innings and a 48 in the second, but it was too late,” he rued. “Anshuman was noticed before me. They put me in the Rest of India team in Irani Cup and I failed in that game. I guess you could say that was my only opportunity.”

Following that season, Gidwani packed his bags for Jamshedpur where he was offered a job by the Tatas. “I wasn’t getting much help in North Zone, and a big factor was that Bishan declared one of my innings on 99. We had a tiff. I asked him ‘had it been Mohinder or Surinder would you have declared?’. He wasn’t happy with that and our relationship soured,” he says.

Gidwani moved but no sooner than he landed in Jamshedpur did he realise that his decision was one that wouldn’t help him press his case for a spot in the national side. When he did return to Delhi, all Gidwani was left with were memories and plenty of regrets. “I had done so much hard work. I can’t believe I didn’t get my chance. That’s what happens sometimes,” he offers.

“That said, I will always remember the knock I played against Karnataka. The 229 for Bihar in Jamshedpur against (Anil) Kumble, Roger (Binny), (Javagal) Srinath and Raghuram Bhatt was something else.”

Three years later, he retired and eventually went on to become a selector. Notably, besides being integral in selecting a young Virender Sehwag, he prompted his successor - Chethan Chauhan - to give a fresh Virat Kohli the role of captain for a T20 tournament in place of Aakash Chopra.

And look how that has worked out.