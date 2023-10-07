For Aussies, Indian conditions have no novelty factor

If you exclude the four Tests, even if merely because it's a different ball game altogether, Australia have spent more days playing white-ball cricket in India than they have in Australia.
When Aussie skipper Pat Cummins revealed this trivia about himself, one was forced to dig the basic numbers out. Turns out, Australia neither played an ODI nor a T20I at home starting this year to now. Come to think of it, they haven't had more than 13 ODI fixtures at home during the cycle between the 2019 World Cup in England and the current one in India.
They did engage themselves in 23 T20Is at home in the same cycle and that could be because they had a T20 World Cup at home last year. In India, however, they have played nine ODIs in the four-year period with six of them coming this year alone. Throw in the fact that most of their key players represent various franchises in the Indian Premier League and you might as well say "rest in peace novelty factor" as far as conditions are concerned here.
"It's no doubt helpful playing a lot here (in India), not only for Australia but IPL," noted Aussie skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday, the eve of their World Cup match here. "I've probably played more white ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it's conditions we know really well. And I think the positive thing is that we've played some really good one-day cricket against India over here over the last few years so we can draw back on that and that can be front of mind."
While echoing Cummins' assessment, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted Australia play a lot of cricket, especially of the white-ball variety, in India.
"(They play) a lot of T20 cricket and recently played three ODIs against us. And before the IPL, we played three ODIs again," Rohit pointed out before commending the way Australia go about their itinerary. "So, in terms of how they plan their schedule, it's pretty good and they know what is at stake; World Cup is in India so they make sure that they play as many ODIs as possible in India and against India. So, it helps them, obviously. It's a good thing that they've done."
Rohit, while pointing to the hectic international schedule, underlined that there was nothing like "alien" when it comes to conditions these days.
"The conditions are not going to matter too much to any team, because a lot of these teams have come here and played so much cricket. So, in terms of the alien conditions, I don't think it's there anymore. You just have to play good cricket and it is the same anywhere you go now. Honestly, all teams are playing so much cricket everywhere around the world. So, I don't think any team would feel that 'oh where am I, I have never played on pitches like this before.' So, I don't think that's the case anymore," he explained.