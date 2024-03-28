Foreign players were frustrated by KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit's militant style of functioning: David Wiese

Pandit took charge as KKR's head coach after New Zealander Brendon McCullum quit the job in 2022. The much-admired coach, who played five Tests for India, coached Vidarbha to successive Ranji Trophy titles in in 2018 and 2019. He later guided Madhya Pradesh to its maiden Ranji title in 2022.

Wiese, who was part of the Namibia side that played the 2022 T20 World Cup, said he saw players unhappy with Pandit's style of coaching.

"...he liked to do things a certain way and that didn't sit well with certain players. It caused a little bit of tension in the changing room.

"Guys were frustrated, there was a lot that changed over the last couple of years (when McCullum was around) and the new coach brought in some new things that he though would bring success to us," Wiese, who first played the IPL in 2015, said.

Wiese added he wasn't too bothered about the environment around him.

"I'm like 'listen it's your circus, you run the show. End of the day, I am here just to play. If you tell me to do this, I'll do it'. I'm not the guy who's going to bump heads or anything. But there are certain players who are a bit more stubborn than me," he said.

Two-time champions KKR had a disappointing season last year finishing seventh and Wiese said he felt frustrated because he didn't get more opportunities to showcase his talent.

"...that frustration was more because of the fact that I played those games. I didn't really get the opportunity to do much.

"I did hit a couple of sixes but didn't really get the opportunity to showcase my skills there, and never got picked again in the team that was struggling with players," he added.