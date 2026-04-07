<p>Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with reportedly charged with drunken-driving after he was pulled over in Sydney during the weekend.</p><p>The 39-year-old was arrested and taken to a local police station where he was charged with mid-range drink driving, National Broadcaster ABC and other local media reported.</p><p>The left-handed opening batter who still plays Twenty20 cricket for franchises around the world, was allegedly at the wheel of a van that stopped and parked short of a random testing site on Sunday.</p><p>He most recently appeared for the Karachi Kings last week in the Pakistan Super League.</p><p>ABC said officers approached the vehicle and breath-tested Warner who returned a positive result.</p>.Shubman Gill to David Warner: Cricketers with international centuries in all formats at a ground.<p>He is due to appear in court on May 7.</p><p>Police in a statement outlined the incident, but did not name Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024 after racking up 8,786 runs across his 112 Tests.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>