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Former Australian cricketer David Warner charged with drunken-driving

The 39-year-old was arrested and taken to a local police station in Sydney where he was charged with mid-range drink driving.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketDavid Warnerdrunken brawl

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