Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Former England batter Robin Smith dies at 62

The powerful right-hander was at his tenacious best against the West Indies pacers like Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Malcolm Marshall and Patrick Patterson, when his teammate often sank into a pool of struggle.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 13:12 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us