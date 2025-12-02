<p>Bengaluru: Mamatha Maben, a prominent name in the Indian cricketing circles, having coached the Bangladesh and Chinese women’s cricket teams, will now take over the reins of Hong Kong for a three-year term. </p>.<p>The appointment comes in the middle of Hong Kong, China’s tour of Malaysia, where they play a four-match T20I series, that started on November 30.</p>.<p>“They had put out an advertisement seeking a Head Coach. One of my acquaintances brought it to my notice and so I applied. I had to go through a couple of interview rounds before I got the job,” Mamata, a former India women’s team captain, told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Precocious Mustafa blazing his own trail on the green baize .<p>The 55-year-old from Bengaluru hopes to make an impact and lift Hong Kong’s world ranking spot in the next two years, despite the challenges of limited funds and assets.</p>.<p>“Basically I am looking at taking them at least five ranking points up in the next couple of years. I am looking to work extensively in order to up their skill sets. While there are many challenges working with an associate nation, as in infrastructure, availability of players and limited resources, I am confident that we would be able to show growth despite these challenges.</p>.<p>“I am looking forward to a productive and equally exciting time with Cricket Hong Kong, China,” she said. </p>.<p>Mamatha will also have her sights set on the future with the Asian Games in Japan next year besides the Women's T20 World Cup in 2030, which will have 16 teams. </p>.<p>Mamatha played 40 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2004, making her India debut in the 1993 World Cup. She has also represented the country in four Tests.</p>