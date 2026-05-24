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Former Karnataka cricketer S L Akshay dies of heart attack on field at 39

Born on 30 April 1987, Akshay wore his first state senior cap in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Hyderabad in February 2010.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaDeath

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