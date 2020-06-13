Shahid Afridi says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 13 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 14:57 ist
Shahid Afridi. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

In a tweet on Saturday, the the cricket icon said he felt unwell since Thursday and after testing found that he was positive for coronavirus.

He said hoped for prayers for a "speedy recovery".

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

Earlier, Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had tested positive for COVID-19. The country also lost former first class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz to the disease on April 13, the first cricketer from Pakistan to have succumbed to the virus.

Pakistan climbed several places over the course of the past week and now ranks at #15 on Worldometer's list of most affected countries from the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

