Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

In a tweet on Saturday, the the cricket icon said he felt unwell since Thursday and after testing found that he was positive for coronavirus.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

He said hoped for prayers for a "speedy recovery".

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

Earlier, Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had tested positive for COVID-19. The country also lost former first class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz to the disease on April 13, the first cricketer from Pakistan to have succumbed to the virus.

Pakistan climbed several places over the course of the past week and now ranks at #15 on Worldometer's list of most affected countries from the coronavirus.

