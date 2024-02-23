Fourth Test: England reach 302/7 at stumps on day 1

Ranchi: England recovered from a morning session collapse to post 302 for 7 on day one of the fourth Test against India, with Joe Root scoring an unbeaten century here on Friday.

On a day when debutant pacer Akash Deep tormented the visitors by dismissing both the openers -- Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett -- in the morning and returned figures of 3/70 to make a dream debut, former England skipper Root stood firm scoring an unbeaten 106 off 226 balls to halt the charge of the home team bowlers.

At stumps, giving Root company was Ollie Robinson (31 not out).