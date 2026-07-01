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Homesportscricket

From Belfast to Durham, did India miss the right moment to debut Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Even after India's shocking 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, the teenager was left out of the series against England.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:11 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsCricketT20I seriesVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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