From Belfast to Durham, did India miss the right moment to debut Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

<p>Has India waited too long to unleash <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a>? As India begins their five-match <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20i">T20I</a> series against England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-lee-Street, Durham, the potential debut of the 15-year-old batting prodigy in the International format is still awaited. The teenage sensation received his maiden national call-up following a record-breaking IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, but the team management opted to back experienced players for the series against Ireland. </p>.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut against England? Skipper Shreyas Iyer drops a hint.<p>Even after India's shocking 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, the teenager was left out of the series against England. The team's top order struggles during the previous series has only intensified calls for the youngster's inclusion against England. </p>.India vs Ireland | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus as Shreyas Iyer era begins .<p>Speaking about not including Sooryavanshi in the playing XI for the two T20I matches against Ireland, skipper Shreyas Iyer said that it is crucial to have a secure environment for all players. "Look, all the players in the team have performed well, it's not that only one individual (Sooryavanshi) has performed well", he added. He kept tightlipped about Sooryavanshi's debut in the upcoming matches against England. He continued, “A couple of us have played in England before, and we know the conditions, we know the ideas, we know the dimensions over here. So, looking forward for an intense and challenging series."</p><p>Former Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cricket">Cricket</a> captain and coach, Krishnamachari Srikkanth took it to his youtube channel where he picked his desired playing XI for the T20I match against England and qouted that “He (Sooryavanshi) should have 100% played the second T20I against Ireland. Abhishek Sharma should have been rested as he got a brilliant 50 in the first match. Instead of him, Sooryavanshi should have played. Abhishek Sharma is a certainty anyway so Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have got a chance to play in the second Ireland match". </p><p>He said, Ireland series was the right time to experiment rather than counting on his potential debut during England series. However, he asserted that he would not play Sooryavanshi against England now, but emphasized on his early debut against Ireland when the match played was low pressure and India had opportunity to win. </p><p>His arguments reflected a dilemma of choice within the management regarding the introduction of young players to the low pressured stages rather than direct exposure against strong oppositions. </p><p>While Sooryavanshi's debut in the series against England still lingers in speculation, England's T20I and ODI Captain, Harry Brook said on the eve of match "We've got our tactics and hopefully they work".</p><p>"There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best Cricket", he added.</p><p>Brook's statement revealed that his team is already prepared to face the challenges if Sooryavanshi debuts and that they have their tactics ready for the face off on Wednesday.</p>