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Homesportscricket

From quiet rookie to leader: Pavan Deshpande recalls Rajat Patidar journey

Pavan, a former Karnataka cricketer turned Kannada TV commentator, has a ring-side view of the slow but sensational growth of the Madhya Pradesh batter.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajat PatidarPavan Deshpande

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