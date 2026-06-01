<p>Bengaluru: Long before he became one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s brightest success stories and a leader entrusted with carrying the franchise forward, those around him could already sense something different.</p>.<p>To Pavan Deshpande, who shared dressing room, training sessions and long conversations with the shy youngster during the Covid-hit IPL season of 2020-21, the signs were impossible to miss. Pavan, a former Karnataka cricketer turned Kannada TV commentator, has a ring-side view of the slow but sensational growth of the Madhya Pradesh batter. </p>.<p>“You could tell even back then that he was special,” says Pavan. “When you see someone hit the ball, you can sense what kind of cricketer he is going to become.”</p>.Rajat Patidar ignites India T20 call up debate after Dharamsala special.<p>During Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stint in Chennai, recalls Pavan, before the IPL was halted because of Covid-19, the youngster smashed a brisk century in an intrasquad game against bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.</p>.<p>The bond between the two grew stronger when the tournament shifted to the UAE.</p>.<p>“He was very shy and didn’t mingle much with others, but since we were both domestic cricketers at the time, there was a comfort zone between us. We often went to play golf together.”</p>.<p>Patidar may be a world famous cricketer now, having led RCB to two titles, but UAE trip for IPL was his first overseas sojourn.</p>.<p>“It was his first tour abroad and his card probably wasn’t activated,” says Pavan. “So he asked if he could use my card to pay a few bills because his card wasn’t working. Of course, he returned the money as soon as we got back to India,” he adds with a laugh.</p>.<p>Although the batter played only four matches in India that season and did not score heavily, the UAE leg proved transformative. The two trained together under strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu, known for his work with Virat Kohli.</p>.<p>“We trained with Basu sir for around 45 days and he (Patidar) made the most of it. Not everyone can handle power training. Your body has to be ready for it, and he picked it up remarkably well.”</p>.<p>That, Pavan believes, explains the effortless six-hitting ability that has now become one of the batter’s trademarks.</p>.<p>“I’m not surprised by the distances he clears despite not having a very big build,” says Pavan. </p>.<p>The warmth, he says, remains unchanged despite the rise.</p>.<p>“I met him briefly after the match in Ahmedabad when he was heading for the press conference. He was exactly the same as before, very warm and happy. He was also sharing his joy about becoming a father.”</p>