<p>Srinagar: The image of Jammu & Kashmir lifting the Ranji Trophy in Hubballi will endure.</p><p>But long after the celebrations fade, what may matter more is what that moment represents — for cricket in the region, for governance once mired in scandal and for thousands of youngsters growing up amid conflict who now have a different dream to chase.</p><p>At the KSCA Cricket Ground, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/jammu-and-kashmir-scripts-history-defeats-karnataka-to-win-first-ever-ranji-trophy-title-3915019">J&K defeated the formidable Karnataka</a> cricket team to script the greatest achievement in their sporting history. For a side that for decades struggled with administrative chaos, limited infrastructure and fragile systems, this was not merely a title win. It was validation that structure, reform and belief can rewrite destiny.</p><p>In a region more frequently defined by violence and political unrest than sporting success, the victory carries symbolic weight. For young boys bowling in narrow lanes in Srinagar, Sopore, Anantnag or Jammu city, cricket is no longer just recreation — it is a credible pathway. Parents who once viewed the sport as a distraction now see proof that it can be a profession.</p><p>That shift did not happen overnight.</p><p>For over two decades, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association was led by Farooq Abdullah, a tenure later clouded by a financial scandal that dented trust and stalled growth. Professional systems were weak, coaching structures were thin and players often rose despite the framework rather than because of it.</p><p>Reforms over the past few years altered that trajectory.</p>.Glued to screens, Jammu & Kashmir celebrates historic Ranji Trophy triumph.<p>The appointment of former India cricketer Mithun Manhas to oversee cricketing affairs marked a structural reset. In 2022, former Delhi captain Ajay Sharma took over as head coach, instilling discipline and fearlessness. Supported by specialist coaches and led on the field by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/no-words-its-the-biggest-moment-of-my-life-dogra-after-jammu-kashmirs-historic-ranji-triumph-3915243">seasoned batter Paras Dogra</a>, J&K evolved from plucky underdogs into a cohesive unit capable of dominating sessions and absorbing pressure.</p><p>Earlier in the final, their first-innings total of 527 for 6 against Karnataka was a statement of authority. They were not intimidated by pedigree; they dictated terms.</p><p>The psychological foundation for this belief was laid years ago. When former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi mentored the side beginning in 2011, he emphasised self-esteem as much as skill. Allrounder Parvez Rasool later proved that a cricketer from J&K could break into the Indian team, while Irfan Pathan’s stint as mentor reinforced professionalism and belief.</p><p>This season, that foundation matured into resilience. The semi-final win over Bengal — overturning a first-innings deficit and bowling them out for 99 — showed a side comfortable under pressure. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi’s consistency over two seasons reflected a broader cultural shift: cricket in J&K is now system-driven, not accident-driven.</p><p>For a conflict-scarred region, such moments resonate beyond scorecards. They offer a counter-narrative — one of discipline over disruption, ambition over alienation, and institutions that work.</p><p>The Ranji Trophy in Hubballi is silverware. But for J&K cricket, it is something larger: proof that reform can yield results, that talent can flourish when backed by structure, and that a generation growing up amid uncertainty can find certainty in sport.</p><p>Hubballi was the summit. What it represents back home may be even higher.</p>