From The Newsroom: Remaining IPL matches to be held in UAE

In your evening news brief, fuel prices were hiked again; Karnataka asks the GST council to release compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to the state that is pending for the 2020-21 financial year and remaining matches of IPL to be held in the UAE.

Here is the top news of May 29, 2021:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that it would complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates in the months of September-October this year, considering the impact of the monsoon season in India in that period. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume the IPL.

The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek a time extension from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India.

The Karnataka government on Friday asked the GST council to release compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to the state that is pending for the 2020-21 financial year.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the state in the GST Council, which met today under the Chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requested it to extend the loan facility for compensation to the states to 2021-22 fiscal, his office said in a statement.

Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in f Mumbai beyond Rs 100/per litre while diesel rates stood at Rs 92.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month. Petrol witnessed a hike of 26 paise and diesel was up by 30 paise in metros across the country.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre. Kolkata's petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively. The increase - 15th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to a fresh all-time high across the country.

Source: DHNS/PTI