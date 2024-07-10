From World Cup hero to coach: A look at Gautam Gambhir's cricketing legacy

Born in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is one of the finest players to play for Team India. He started his career with the junior team before debuting for Team India in 2003 against Bangladesh. Gambhir has played key roles in numerous memorable victories for India, especially in ICC tournaments. As Gautam Gambhir takes charge as the coach of Team India, here we look back at some of his notable cricketing moments.