Full circle for Hardik Pandya: IPL 'villain' returns to Mumbai as World Cup hero

Mumbai: In the annals of comeback stories, his deserves to stand among the greatest, for rarely has Indian cricket seen a player going through the lowest of lows and ascend the summit in a matter of a few months like Hardik Pandya has.

Pandya’s comeback journey following an ankle injury which he suffered in the ODI World Cup was one that is replete with elements of disappointment and dejection but also with utmost resilience and determination shown against adversity.

Once a mainstay of the dominating Mumbai Indians’ side, he had gone to Gujarat Titans for a couple of years only to comeback but in a way that many did not accept.