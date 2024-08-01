Full-strength India firm favourites against Sri Lanka

New head coach Gautam Gambhir convinced the two stalwarts to make the short dash to Colombo largely with next year’s Champions Trophy in mind. Including this series, India have only six games before the tournament is played for the first time since 2017. Gambhir’s insistence on having all his key personnel – with the honourable exception of the outstanding Jasprit Bumrah – available is understandable because time is at a premium, and the three-match home series against England in February is too close to the Champions Trophy for it to be used as anything but the final dress rehearsal.