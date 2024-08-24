'Gabbar', the smiling altruist

For someone who announced his arrival in international cricket with one of the most incandescent Test hundreds on debut, Dhawan eventually found his calling in One-Day Internationals. The southpaw formed one of the finest opening pairs in the format with current skipper Rohit Sharma and laid foundation to many an Indian victory. His 18 ODI century stands with Rohit are only behind the other Indian opening pair Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly who have 21 such partnerships. Dhawan and Rohit's aggregate of 5148 runs is the fourth highest among all opening pairs. The top three in that order are Ganguly-Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden and Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes.