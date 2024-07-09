Gambhir era begins in Indian cricket; BCCI says expects tenacity, leadership from new coach

New Delhi: World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named head coach of the Indian cricket team by the BCCI, which hoped that he would bring "tenacity and leadership" to the position that was held with "remarkable success" by Rahul Dravid until recently.

The 42-year-old was the front-runner to replace Dravid whose tenure ended with the country's title win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last month.

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country," said Gambhir in a BCCI statement.