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Gambhir likely to have last word on Suryakumar's future as captain: BCCI source

Suryakumar, who was given the moniker SKY by Gambhir, has been struggling for form for a year now.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketSuryakumar YadavGautam Gambhir

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