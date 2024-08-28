Gambhir, Pandya lead long list of congratulatory messages to Jay Shah

Former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble said: "Jay Shah's election as ICC Chair marks a new chapter in global cricket. Congratulations and best wishes for the journey ahead!" BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla added: "I would like to wish Mr. Jay Shah all the very best in his new role at the ICC. He has been a visionary and has taken great pride in making sure that the game of cricket reaches newer heights and reaches a wider audience. His forthright approach and astute leadership means the game of cricket will continue to prosper across the globe."

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara wrote in his 'X' handle: "Heartiest congratulations to @JayShah on being elected as the ICC Chair. Under your visionary leadership, cricket is set to touch new heights globally." Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh too hailed Shah's appointment.