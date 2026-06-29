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Homesportscricket

Gambhir's reign has seen more lows than highs

DH’s Sidney Kiran takes a look at the major wins and losses India have suffered under Gambhir.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 20:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketGautam Gambhir

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