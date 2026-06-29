Gambhir's reign has seen more lows than highs

<p>Bengaluru: Since his appointment as the head coach of the Indian cricket team in July 2024, Gautam Gambhir has overseen some memorable wins. But each of those successes has been punctuated by chastening defeats, with the latest being the 2-0 drubbing in the two-match T20I series against Ireland. DH’s Sidney Kiran takes a look at the major wins and losses India have suffered under Gambhir.</p>.<p><strong>Low points </strong></p>.<p><strong>3-0 defeat to New Zealand at home</strong></p>.<p>When New Zealand arrived in October-November in 2024 for a three-match Test series, India had won a record 18 consecutive Test series at home in 12 years while losing a mere four Test matches! New Zealand had managed just two Test wins in 12 series in India before this. All that dominance was squashed in a manner never seen before as Kiwis swept India 3-0, becoming the first country to whitewash India at home in a Test series involving three or more matches.</p>.<p><strong>1-3 defeat to Australia away </strong></p>.<p>After the to New Zealand humiliation, India set sail for Australia a month later. India hadn't lost the two previous series in Australia, something which no country has managed. And when India won the series opener in Perth, often considered Australia’s bastion, it looked like India were on course to write the wrongs of New Zealand. But Australia hit back with vengeance, winning the three of the next four Tests for a 3-1 result. The series saw skipper Rohit Sharma drop himself for the series final before calling it quits in the longest format later. Virat Kohli followed suit a few weeks later. </p>.<p><br><strong>2-0 defeat to South Africa</strong></p>.<p>South Africa has been one of the few sides to win a Test series in India and every time they’ve been in the subcontinent, they’ve always been competitive. But their performances in India in the last decade had been abysmal which the Temba Bavuma set right, sweeping the two-Test series. Gambhir thus became the first coach to suffer two Test series defeats at home.</p>.<p><strong>High points</strong></p>.<p><strong>2-2 draw against England away </strong></p>.<p>When India embarked on a five-Test tour of England last June-July, it was the first overseas trip without the seasoned trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. The largely young but reasonably experienced side went toe-to-toe with England before pulling off an incredible 2-2 draw -- a series where all five games went till the final day. </p>.<p><strong>Champions Trophy and Asia Cup wins </strong></p>.<p>Despite the travails in Test cricket, Gambhir has enjoyed considerable success in limited-overs with the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs in the Middle East being two of his crowning jewels. India arrived with a swagger and played some spotless cricket, winning all three groups before flexing their muscle in the semifinals and final.</p>.<p><strong>T20 World Cup win in 2026</strong></p>.<p>Gambhir's greatest success has come in T20Is. The coach transformed an already high-performing unit into a near-unbeatable machine by getting them to play a high-octane brand of cricket. India were the overwhelming favourites to win at home, and they did so in splendid style to become the first country to successfully defend the T20 World Cup crown following a string of bilateral wins. </p>