Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Sourav Ganguly supports BCCI's decision to expand Test cricket venues beyond traditional centers like Eden Gardens and Mumbai.
Key points
• BCCI's venue rotation policy
BCCI is rotating Test matches across non-traditional venues like Guwahati and Ranchi, excluding Kolkata and Mumbai for the 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
• Ganguly's balanced view
While Ganguly prefers Eden Gardens for Tests, he acknowledges the need to share matches across other well-equipped venues nationwide.
• Traditional centers sidelined
Kolkata and Mumbai will host only white-ball matches in the 2026-27 season, with traditional Test centers like Wankhede and Eden Gardens hosting fewer Tests.
• New venues gain prominence
Guwahati and Ahmedabad are emerging as key Test venues, with Guwahati hosting its second Test within a year and Ahmedabad returning after hosting West Indies.
• Future plans for Eden Gardens
Ganguly confirmed plans for a reunion of the 2001 Test team at Eden Gardens, though it was delayed due to personal events.
Key statistics
5
Number of Test venues in 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
January 21 to February 25, 2027
Date range for 2026-27 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
November 2025 to early 2027
Guwahati's second Test in a year
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 31 March 2026, 05:39 IST