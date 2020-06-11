Ganguly hints at IPL without fans

A day after the International Cricket Council deferred the decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup later this year, BCCI dropped strong hints of hosting the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to all the affiliated units of the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly indicated that the T20 league could be conducted in empty stadiums while maintaining that "the Board was working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this

year."

Underlining Ganguly's stand, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel said that the BCCI was looking at the September-October window to conduct the league. "We are prepared for any eventuality," Brijesh told DH. "As of now we are looking at September-October period which may extend to November also. But that depends upon the fate of the Asia Cup (in September) and the T20 World Cup (October-November).

"We have to first see if these two big events take place and only then can we go ahead with our plans. Personally, I feel that big events like Asia Cup and World Cup shouldn't be held without crowd. Plus, is any country under the current circumstances prepared to conduct a tournament that has 16 international teams? It's a huge logistical challenge given the restrictions (due to Covid-19 pandemic)," he explained.

Interestingly, Ganguly's letter was sent late on Wednesday soon after the ICC Board meeting, where the world body once again decided to follow the wait-and-watch policy. The events in the last two days and the tone of Ganguly's letter seem to indicate that things are shaping up to facilitate the conduct of the IPL.

Sri Lankan daily "The Island" reported on Tuesday that India had confirmed to tour the country for a short limited-over series (three ODIs and as many T20Is) in August subject to clearance from the Indian government. The tour was scheduled for June-July and on Thursday BCCI said it remains "committed" to playing Lanka at a later date. Also, the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan in September has been shifted to Sri Lanka while keeping free the UAE which was also tipped to host the continental event. With the UAE offering to host the postponed cash-rich league, India potentially has another venue ready in case the situation in the country doesn't become conducive to conduct the IPL.

With the Asia Cup moving to Sri Lanka, the venues in the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) will have ample time to prepare to host the eight-team IPL in October-November, a window that the BCCI is hoping will open up by a potential postponement of the T20 World Cup. The gulf nation had successfully hosted a part of the IPL in 2015.

Brijesh said the Indian board was open to hosting the event anywhere.

"Our primary effort is to conduct the event in India," he emphasised. "As of now both Sri Lanka and the UAE have come forward to host (the IPL), and if it can't be held in India we are not averse to moving the whole tournament out of the country. If we decide to have the matches without fans then it doesn't matter where it's held. It just about the TV audience then."

Ganguly also stressed on the popular sentiment. "The fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.

"Recently, a lot of players both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have shown keenness on being part of this year's IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," the former India captain said.