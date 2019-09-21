Ganguly set to be re-elected but only till July 2020

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be re-elected as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as there was no opposition against his five-member panel with the deadline for filing nomination ending on Saturday.

The CAB will hold its 85th Annual General Meeting on September 28, as per Committee of Administrators' (CoA) diktat.

It will be Ganguly's second term after he became the president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Ganguly, who was a joint secretary from 2014, will have his six years as office-bearer completed in July 2020, which is 10 months from now before the mandatory cooling-off starts.

As of now, he holds no other position on record as his term as mentor of Delhi Capitals had officially ended after IPL 2019.

It can, however, be renewed prior to 2020 IPL and in that case, it will be interesting if Ganguly continues as CAB president from April onwards.

Dalmiya's son Abhishek will be elevated from joint secretary's post to secretary while Debabrata Das of Town Club will be lone joint secretary.

CAB earlier had five vice-presidents but veteran administrator Naresh Ojha will be the only vice-president now. Debashis Ganguly is the treasurer.

In case, Ganguly quits his president's post earlier than July, Abhishek, who has made his mark as a young administrator, is likely to take over as the president.

The Supreme Court on Friday had cleared decks for the state associations to hold elections, restricting the disqualification from contesting to only office-bearers only.

The CAB panel: President: Sourav Ganguly; Vice-president: Naresh Ojha; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya; Joint secretary: Debabrata Das; Treasurer: Debasish Ganguly.