Ganguly's appointment will benefit players: Saha

After he was preferred over Brijesh Patel for the post of the BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly had said he sees his role as an opportunity to do good to Indian cricket. Ganguly stressed that first-class cricket will be one of his priorities.

Wriddhiman Saha, who has shared the dressing room with Ganguly while playing for Bengal, felt the former India captain can benefit the players. “With Dadi taking up BCCI’s top post, I am sure all talented cricketers will be benefited,” Saha told in a press conference here on Friday.

Saha said Ganguly’s vast experience as a player will help him as an administrator. “Dadi was a successful player, representing India for a long time. He also excelled as a captain. So he will understand the demands of the players and will know what team India needs. He can look into those aspects of Indian cricket that needs improvement and can bring in a change in those aspects,” he reasoned.