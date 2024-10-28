Gary Kirsten to resign as Pakistan's limited-overs coach: Reports

<p>Karachi: Pakistan's white-ball coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gary-kirsten">Gary Kirsten</a> is set to step down after developing a rift with the country's cricket board within six months of being appointed, according to media reports.</p>.<p>The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pcb">PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board)</a> in April end this year.</p>.<p>According to <em>ESPNCricinfo</em>, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.</p>.Australia rest Test players, captain yet to be named for T20Is against Pakistan.<p>Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.</p>.<p>Kirsten is expected to issue a statement later in the day.</p>.<p>The former Proteas batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.</p>.<p>The development comes a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia starting November 4.</p>.<p>The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week. </p>