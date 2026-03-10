Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gautam Gambhir lauds fearless cricket as Suryakumar Yadav eyes 2028 Olympic gold

The normally poker-faced Gambhir said the era of modest scores is over and the goal for his team is to constantly keep pushing the boundaries.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 22:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketSuryakumar YadavGautam Gambhir

Follow us on :

Follow Us