Gautam Gambhir lauds fearless cricket as Suryakumar Yadav eyes 2028 Olympic gold

<p>Ahmedabad: Delighted at having delivered a historic third T20 World Cup, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday praised his ‘courageous’ wards for playing ‘fearless’ cricket while skipper Suryakumar Yadav proclaimed that his team is hungry for more glory, setting sights on the 2028 Olympic gold and retaining the crown the same year.</p>.<p>“The first thing is that the players have made me win. I have been saying this for a long time that you are as good a coach or as good a captain as your players. So I think credit needs to go to the players. The professionalism and most importantly the bravery with which they played,” began Gambhir in a long post-match press conference.</p>.<p>"We play differently in bilateral tournaments and in ICC tournaments we played differently. I think we wanted to change that. I'm sure everyone has seen that. If you make more than 250 runs in the semifinal and final, that just shows the quality, bravery and courage with which they played.”</p>.'Eras don't matter': Gambhir plays down talk of white-ball dominance.<p>The normally poker-faced Gambhir, who was coaxed into smiling by his jubilant team, said the era of modest scores is over and the goal for his team is to constantly keep pushing the boundaries. “The most important thing in this T20 format was that we didn't want to be afraid of losing. Because if you are afraid of losing, you never win. I always believe that high risk, high reward is very important in this format. Because many times it happens that you play in a conservative way. </p>.<p>“I would have been happier if we had been out at 110-120. But our target was always to make 250 runs. But we didn’t want to play the 160–180 runs cricket. I think for too long, we played cricket with 160-170 runs. But for the last two years, it was the captain's philosophy, the captain's ideology – obviously, if the captain and coach are not on the same page, it can never be possible. The captain himself wanted to play high risk, high reward. And I think the credit needs to go to the captain as well.”</p>.<p>Captain Suryakumar, seated next to Gambhir, said the team is determined to add more silverware to the burgeoning trophy cabinet. “Obviously, we are very excited about the way things have gone since 2024. The way we've played, we won three ICC trophies in a row. I think that drought ended in 2024 after a really long time, and from there, we never looked back.</p>.<p>“We knew how we wanted to play going forward. Everything changed post 2024. We played a different brand of cricket in 2024, and from there, we understood how this team needs to work forward, play forward. And it's been a wonderful journey since then. We won an ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, played a completely different brand of cricket, and now in 2026, we wanted to do something special in front of the home crowd right here. So we want to continue doing that in 2027, 2028, 2029, and never stop. Definitely, the next goal is Olympic gold (Los Angeles 2028) and also the T20 World Cup that year.”</p>.<p>Gambhir, who inherited a very successful team from Rahul Dravid, has delivered in limited-overs cricket with three major trophies over the last year. When asked about the challenge he encountered in taking over a high-performing unit, Gambhir said his goal was to leave his own footprint on the team.</p>.<p>“I don’t believe in inheriting anything; I believe in creating something. And hopefully, we've created something which probably all of you guys could be proud of, that is the kind of brand of cricket we've played. So it is not only about inheriting a team, it is also about creating something of your own. So that is something I wanted to do as a coach — that we can play a completely different brand of cricket, where people can go and say that this is the team that has consistently outscored, outbowled, and has been a fearless group of players who do not fear losing a game of cricket. </p>.<p>“And I promise you, we have spoken so many times in the dressing room that the first discussion that we always used to have was that we're not going to fear losing a game of cricket. For too long, I think it's important for us to change that mindset, and that's the reason why I say that I think we've created something which all of the people in the dressing room can be really proud of.”</p>