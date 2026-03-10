<p>Ahmedabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday dedicated the third T20 World Cup triumph to his predecessor Rahul Dravid and BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman, the legendary duo who have played an integral role in shaping the current generation of stars.</p>.<p>"I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul bhai and then to Laxman because of what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such good shape,” said Gambhir at the post-match press conference. “I have to thank him for everything he has done during his tenure. And then VVS Laxman for unconditionally doing so much for Indian cricket, especially behind the scenes, because CoE (erstwhile National Cricket Academy) remains the pipeline for Indian cricket.”</p>.<p>After working in various capacities as a coach and mentor with both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils following his retirement from international cricket in January 2012, the astute Dravid chose to work with the youth teams of the national side when he was named the head coach of the India U-19 and A teams in June 2015.</p>.<p>The reason Dravid chose the junior role rather than the glamorous and more rewarding senior one, despite holding all the credentials, was because he believed in identifying and grooming the next generation of talent rather than working with established stars. A firm believer in putting the hard yards and taking no shortcuts to success, Dravid also wanted to work his way up the coaching ladder. That way, when he graduated to the senior team, which he did in 2021, he would have the faith of the players with whom he would have already worked.</p>.'Smile looks good on you': M S Dhoni tells Gautam Gambhir after India's historic T20 World Cup victory in a rare Instagram post.<p>He left a telling impact as the head coach of the junior team, winning the U-19 World Cup in 2018, which saw the emergence of players like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Apart from the duo, Dravid had a strong role to play in the development of players like Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj.</p>.<p>After a successful four-year period, Dravid took up the challenging job as the head of cricket at the NCA in July 2019.</p>.<p>Set up with the intention of being a nursery for young talent to gain knowledge and graduate to the next level, the NCA sadly had turned into a rehab centre.</p>.<p>Dravid instantly went to work in changing that culture, converting place into a high performance centre. He implemented structured coaching programmes at the under-16 level, ensuring even kids got a taste of world-class methods. Having set the foundation, Dravid finally moved to coach the senior side in November 2021 where after losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final in heart-breaking fashion he went to end India’s 13-year jinx in ICC events by bagging the 2026 T20 World Cup.</p>.<p>Laxman, who shares a strong bond with Dravid, took charge of the NCA in December 2021 and has overseen its growth from a small facility beside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to a state-of-the-art hub on the outskirts of Bengaluru, now called BCCI’s CoE. Over the last four years, the affable Laxman has been a key player behind the scenes, working tirelessly to nurture the next set of talents. Mind you, he left a lucrative TV career in a bid to give back to Indian cricket.</p>.<p>Good on Gambhir to recall the efforts of Dravid and Laxman. </p>