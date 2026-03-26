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'Gautam Gambhir's competitiveness made him villain, but KKR was stronger under him': Du Plessis

Two of KKR’s title wins in the Indian Premier League have come under the captaincy of Gambhir
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLFaf Du PlessisGautam Gambhir

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