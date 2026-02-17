Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gavaskar, Lloyd and other ex-captains appeal to Pak govt for fair treatment of Imran Khan

Among the 12 signatories is also Greg Chappell, the former Australia captain and ex-India head coach.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 08:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 08:24 IST
CricketPakistanImran KhanSunil GavaskarAllan BorderWorldClive Lloyd

Follow us on :

Follow Us