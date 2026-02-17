Gavaskar, Lloyd and other ex-captains appeal to Pak govt for fair treatment of Imran Khan

<p>Many former international cricket captains, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Clive Lloyd and Allan Border have issued issued a joint statement urging the Pakistan government to ensure fair treatment for country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been lodged in jail.</p><p>The cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, the is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.</p>.Imran Khan left with only 15% vision in right eye: Reports.<p>The joint statement, released to select media outlets makes a formal representation for the well-being of the the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.</p><p>Among the 12 signatories is also Greg Chappell, the former Australia captain and ex-India head coach.</p><p>Other signatories include Michael Atherton, Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Steve Waugh and John Wright.</p><p>In their one-page request, they have said, "We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:</p><p>Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.</p><p>Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.</p><p>Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.</p><p>It may be recalled that a team of doctors had reported an improvement in the eyesight of jailed former Pakistan premier, as well as the condition of his eye, after examining him.</p><p>The examination was done by two doctors following Pakistan Supreme Court's order to allow a detailed medical check-up of the 73-year-old's eyes.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>