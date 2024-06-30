Chris Gayle not a fan of co-hosting ICC events

“These things happen to superstars such as Virat. He has been so dominant in so many World Cups. That could happen to anybody. The good thing is that he’s in the final and sometimes big players step up on the big days, they win when it matters, and you cannot write him off. We know how special he is. We just have to wait and see how special he is in the final,” he said. “But the real point is that it won’t matter even if he has a bad tournament. He has done so much for cricket so so long. This will not drag his reputation down or anything like that. He’s the man. That won’t change.”