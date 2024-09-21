Gill, Pant punish Bangladesh

This was a good opportunity for them to get their juices flowing for varying reasons. Gill was coming on the back of an average outing in the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka while Pant had a huge spotlight cast on him since it was his first Test after suffering a horrific car crash in December 2022. He’d succeeded in white-ball but questions remained on how his body could cope with the rigours of Test cricket. Both aced their examinations in flying colours.