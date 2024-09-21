Gill, Pant punish Bangladesh

Chennai: Shubman Gill gave another beautiful demonstration of why he considers the coveted No. 3 slot as his domain amongst the current generation while Rishabh Pant marked his return to Test cricket on a glorious note as India closed in on a big win over Bangladesh in the opening Test here on Saturday.
Gill (119 n.o., 176b) and Pant (109, 128b), resuming the Indian innings on an overcast Saturday morning following copious rain in the wee hours, smashed splendid centuries that allowed India to declare their second innings at 287/4 in 64 overs, setting Bangladesh an improbable target of 515 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Bangladesh then showed stomach for a fight on a largely overcast day by refusing to cow down but the overall superiority of the Indian bowlers, and their ability to stay disciplined even when the wicket doesn’t offer much help saw the visitors being reduced to 158/4 in 37.2 overs at stumps on the third day.
When the day began, the main goal on the minds of Gill and Pant was to get some much-needed batting practice considering the long season ahead.
This was a good opportunity for them to get their juices flowing for varying reasons. Gill was coming on the back of an average outing in the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka while Pant had a huge spotlight cast on him since it was his first Test after suffering a horrific car crash in December 2022. He’d succeeded in white-ball but questions remained on how his body could cope with the rigours of Test cricket. Both aced their examinations in flying colours.
Pant, having kept superbly behind the stumps in the first innings where he made a couple of full-length diving saves, was at his attacking best with the bat in his hand. He had already issued an entertaining teaser on Thursday but the main picture on Saturday was typically exhilarating. It was like he had never left Test cricket as blasted the ball to all parts of Chepauk.
Pant hardly showed any respect to Bangladesh’s two spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, constantly stepping down the track and depositing them into the stands. There were his trademark slog-sweeps — both conventional and reverse — as well, Bangladesh unable to contain the free-flowing damage from the keeper who went on to equal MS Dhoni’s record of six Test centuries.
Gill, who had a good series against England earlier this year with 452 runs but has since then blown hot and cold in limited-overs, proved what a class he is with a knock of high calibre. He showed his coming of age and new-found confidence in playing spin bowling which was perceived to be his weaker link.
Together, Gill and Pant ensured India never lifted their foot off the accelerator. They kept changing their gears as their innings progressed although Pant went into nitro mode once he touched his 70s. The declaration came at 1 pm after they reached their milestones and a three-day finish seemed imminent considering how Bangladesh had capitulated in the first innings.
Bangladesh, despite staring at an Herculean challenge, made a promising start to their second essay with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam batting with a lot of discipline and determination. They put on a half-century stand, letting India know they aren’t here to just get rolled over. India though knew they were just one wicket away from opening the floodgates and it happened when Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off an excellent catch at gully to dismiss Zakir.
Home boy R Ashwin then bagged 3/63 and just when he appeared to be a roll and wreck Bangladesh, bad light called an early end to the proceedings.