Gillespie backs Starc's IPL deal but questions Cummins massive price tag

"I think he's a test bowler, personally. I think test cricket is his absolute bread and butter."

It was not the first time that Cummins, who has 55 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 24.54 and economy of 7.37 in T20Is, attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.