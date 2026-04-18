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Homesportscricket

'Give the bloke a chance': Lalit Modi recalls how he convinced Vijay Mallya to buy Chris Gayle for RCB

Lalit Modi revealed how Gayle approached him during his desperate days after no team accepted him in the 2011 auction.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:28 IST
sportsCricketIPLRCBLalit ModiChris Gayle

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