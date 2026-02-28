<p>Srinagar: Through the day, shop counters were left unattended, office work slowed to a crawl, and college corridors buzzed with whispers as thousands across Jammu & Kashmir remained glued to their mobile phones, refreshing scorecards ball by ball during the gripping <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> final.</p><p>From Srinagar’s Lal Chowk to busy markets in Jammu, people huddled in groups tracking live updates as Jammu & Kashmir tightened their grip against eight-time champions Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground.</p><p>Every wicket sparked cheers; every boundary triggered anxious murmurs.</p><p>“It felt like the whole of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu & Kashmir</a> was holding its breath,” said Qazi Touseef, a Srinagar-based businessman, who admitted that productivity in his office came to a standstill. “We kept refreshing the scores every few seconds. This isn’t just a cricket match — this is history for us. We have waited decades for this moment.”</p><p>By late afternoon, when it became clear that Jammu & Kashmir’s massive first-innings lead would seal the contest, applause erupted in homes, shops and cafes. Though the final ended in a draw, the commanding advantage ensured Jammu & Kashmir lifted their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 67 years of participation under the Board of Control for Cricket in India.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir scripts history; defeats Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title .<p>The team had piled up an imposing 584 in their first innings before bowling Karnataka out for 293, building a lead that ultimately proved decisive. Standout performances with both bat and ball through the season, particularly from pacer Auqib Nabi and key top-order batters, laid the foundation for the historic triumph.</p><p>Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the team on X, calling the win a “moment of immense pride” and praising the players’ dedication and discipline. “This historic achievement has filled the hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir with joy and inspiration,” he said.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who flew to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubbli</a> in Friday, described it as a victory of belief. “A lot of people doubted whether this was possible. The team has shown extraordinary resolve and unity,” he said, adding that the triumph would inspire young cricketers across the Union Territory.</p>.Ranji Trophy: It’s tough but I won’t count it out, says Mayank Agarwal.<p>The Jammu and Kashmir Police also posted congratulatory messages, commending the players for bringing laurels to the region and uniting people in celebration.</p><p>Cricket academies in Srinagar and Jammu reported a surge of enthusiasm among youngsters by evening, with many turning up for practice wearing Jammu & Kashmir jerseys and discussing the match’s defining moments.</p><p>For a region often in the headlines for conflict and politics, Saturday was about sport — and pride. As Qazi Touseef put it, still clutching his phone with the final scorecard open: “Today, every Kashmiri feels like a winner.”</p>