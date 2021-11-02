God decides your destiny: Yuvraj hints at comeback

'God decides your destiny': Yuvraj Singh hints at comeback

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 02 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 12:15 ist
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday took cricket fans by surprise as he hinted at a comeback.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he will be back playing cricket in February 2022. “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India,  it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times,” he wrote.

In 2019 June, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket.

While it remains unclear whether the left-handed batter will be returning to play for India or in T20 leagues, the development has fans excited to see the star batter one more time on the cricket pitch.

