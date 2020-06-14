'Gone too soon, difficult to process': Cricket fraternity condoles Rajput's sudden demise

India's cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had portrayed iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the blockbuster biopic -- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The news of Rajput's demise sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity with the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Shikhar Dhawan and many other condoling the actor's pre-mature death.

Reacting with shock, Kohli said it is tough to accept that the actor is no more.

"This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Star opener Rohit also struggled to come to terms with the news.

"This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he tweeted.

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

India head coach Ravi Shastri too was left shell-shocked by the tragic news.

"A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly," he wrote on his handle.

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Iconic batsman Tendulkar wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Rajput had played the role of former India skipper Dhoni in his 2016 biopic -- 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Yuvraj Singh, who was the star of India's 2011 World Cup win, said: "I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside!"

I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was too in disbelief.

"Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Can't believe Sushant Rajput is no more," he tweeted.

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina remembered the time he had spent with Rajput during the making of Dhoni's biopic.

"Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi's biopic. We've lost a handsome, ever smiling actor."

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

Former opener Virender Sehwag urged people to show kindness after hearing the news.

"Life is fragile and we don't know what one is going through. Be kind," he tweeted.

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif said he was "totally shaken" and "shocked" by the news.

"Can't imagine what someone must be going through," he wrote.

Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/uwTNBPZLM8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2020

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble too was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news and offered condolences to his family and friends.

"A talented actor gone too soon," he tweeted.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

India all-rounder Washington Sundar said he was "shocked and absolutely gutted".

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan also reacted with disbelief.

"So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul," he tweeted.

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

"I'm deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide ... my heart goes out for his family," said former seamer Irfan Pathan.

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Left speechless by the news, India spinner Amit Mishra said, "Such a young and talented actor gone too soon."

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said: "Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace."

Medium pacer Siddharth Kaul said he was devastated by the news.

What a sad and devastating news. You never know what battle an individual is fighting. Be kind and considerate to everyone. RIP Sushant. pic.twitter.com/I7Vffardkh — Siddharth Kaul (@Sidda79_KauL) June 14, 2020

"You never know what battle an individual is fighting. Be kind and considerate to everyone."