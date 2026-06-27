Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Good call to not mess with in-form openers': Sanjay Manjrekar backs decision to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on bench for T20I against Ireland

Just at the age of 15, Sooryavanshi has become one of the most famous names in world cricket.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 09:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20ISanjay ManjrekarVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us