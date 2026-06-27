'Good call to not mess with in-form openers': Sanjay Manjrekar backs decision to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on bench for T20I against Ireland

<p>Indian cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> will have to wait for his much-awaited international debut as the youngest player was not included in the team for the first T20I against Ireland.</p><p>Talking about Sooryavanshi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shreyas-iyer">Shreyas Iyer</a> said the opener will get his opportunity "when the time comes".</p><p>Iyer had said that Sooryavanshi needed to wait for his chance, as the management wanted to stick with the experienced players who had got the job done in the previous few months.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-ireland-shreyas-iyer-opts-to-bowl-as-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-misses-out-on-debut-4053270">Iyer said</a>, "Unfortunately, he isn't playing. He is a gun player, but we have got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in the past couple of series for India. We are backing the majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous work."</p><p>He added, "He will get his opportunity when the time comes."</p>.Explained | Reason behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting a changing room of his own for England tour.<p>Talking about Sooryavanshi, India batting coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-ireland-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-in-focus-as-shreyas-iyer-era-begins-newsalert-4052902">Sitanshu Kotak said</a>, "I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs."</p><p>"That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and being unfair to some other player," Kotak said. </p><p>Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar backed the decision to have Sooryavanshi on the bench for the series and praised the team management for sticking with the duo - Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he said, "Good call by India to not mess with their in-form openers, their T20 WC winning heroes. ‘Outside noise’ must remain just that…noise outside. While calmness & meritocracy presides in the dressing room."</p><p>Just at the age of 15, Sooryavanshi has become one of the most famous names in world cricket.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/explained-reason-behind-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-getting-a-changing-room-of-his-own-for-england-tour-4051595">teenage batting sensation</a> who hails from Bihar, has made a meteoric rise, especially after his impressive performance for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which earned him a spot in the national team.</p><p>The left-hander had separate changing facilities at all venues in England as part of safeguarding regulations enforced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Ireland.</p><p>Under their rules, players anywhere under the age of 16 are not permitted to use adult dressing rooms - a specific measure designed to protect young athletes and ensure their well-being in professional sporting environments.</p>